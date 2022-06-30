Intimate Toronto bar that was known as a great date spot has permanently closed

A Toronto bar that with intimate confines that had the unfortunate timing of opening right at the beginning of 2020 has announced they're now permanently closed.

Nice Nice was a cozy bar with a thoughtfully curated wine list tucked right next to their partner Extra Burger in a connected space.

When the burger joint closed down about a year ago, the low-lit little space couldn't survive without it, though they'd persevered with burgers and bottles of wine on a patio previously.

"Our little neighbourhood wine hangout is sadly no more," Nice Nice wrote in a post on social media.

"After opening in January 2020, we weathered some crazy times and did our best to keep smiles on our faces and yours (I think we did pretty well at that!). But things have changed, and so has ownership of this space."

A representative for Nice Nice tells blogTO something called "Simple Thing" is the new owner/concept.

"After Extra Burger left at the end of last summer, it was difficult to find a new food partner," the rep tells blogTO.

"That, combined with never really being able to operate at full capacity for two years, led ownership to look to sell and focus on Paris Paris and other projects."

The last service for Nice Nice was June 11.