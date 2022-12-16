Toronto bar with amazing patio is permanently closing in high turnover location

A Toronto bar that had set up an amazing patio during the summer is now permanently closing in a location that's seen a lot of turnover.

Port Light on Bloor right across from Delaware station was run by the same people behind the popular Shameful Tiki on Queen.

Port Light had a very similar vibe with colourful drinks, nautical decor and an overall tropical vibe.

They announced on social media that they'd be shutting down the business at the same address that's been home to other businesses in recent years like The Delaware.

"With a heavy heart we have to make this announcement," reads their closure post.

"Though it wasn’t easy, we made an amazing bar and created an amazing family. First and foremost thank you to all our staff. You don't know what you all mean to me. Thank you to all our patrons who supported us and made Bloor street a bit brighter. Make it count. Come through!"

Local businesses commented on the post, with El Rey, Skyline and Good Fork all leaving emoji reactions.

"You guys were awesome neighbors, all the best," wrote Hurricanes.

Port Light is closing December 22.