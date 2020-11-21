Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
delaware toronto

Toronto bar known for its snacks and cocktails permanently shuts down

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A bar in Toronto that just opened in the spring of 2019 has already closed its doors for good.

The Delaware was steps from the Delaware entrance to Ossington station, earning it the name.

The place was a spot for some low-key drinks and loud music, with a side of eclectic snacks. They also operated a side patio for a little while in the summer of 2020.

The space was handed off to Shameful Tiki Room owner Alana Nogueda in mid-September, and is currently undergoing renovations to become a second bar called Port Light.

The bar will have a nautical tropical theme, so expect just as much kitsch as you'll find at Shameful Tiki.

Nogueda hopes to open Port Light by December.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bar known for its snacks and cocktails permanently shuts down

Toronto bar selling off its inventory of expensive beer for super cheap

KFC-style fried chicken now available from Toronto's popular shawarma chain

Toronto now has Jamaican patties stuffed with mac n' cheese

The top 5 Cuban sandwiches in Toronto

Toronto is getting a new urban farm

Fish and chips joint closing in Toronto after 8 years

People in Toronto are getting creative with their patio spaces at home