Toronto bar known for its snacks and cocktails permanently shuts down

A bar in Toronto that just opened in the spring of 2019 has already closed its doors for good.

The Delaware was steps from the Delaware entrance to Ossington station, earning it the name.

The place was a spot for some low-key drinks and loud music, with a side of eclectic snacks. They also operated a side patio for a little while in the summer of 2020.

The space was handed off to Shameful Tiki Room owner Alana Nogueda in mid-September, and is currently undergoing renovations to become a second bar called Port Light.

The bar will have a nautical tropical theme, so expect just as much kitsch as you'll find at Shameful Tiki.

Nogueda hopes to open Port Light by December.