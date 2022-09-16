Indian street food spot in Toronto just transformed into a 24-hour restaurant

A restaurant in Toronto selling Indian street food has just announced they're now transforming into a 24-hour concept.

Colaba Junction is named for a cultural area in Mumbai, and has become known for their chaat, butter chicken, paani puri and thali meals.

Now, you'll be able to get all that at any time of day.

They announced this week that their 801 Bay St. location will be open 24-hours a day going forward.

Colaba Junction already offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, so they're already set up for day-to-night service. In addition to some of their most popular items, they serve staples like kathi rolls, roti, biryani and bowls. Prices range from around $9 to $18.

The restaurant is joining the ranks of many great 24-hour restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores already open in Toronto, such as Lakeview, Perfect Chinese Restaurant, Fran's and Vesta Lunch.

Colaba Junction also has locations on Bathurst and at Brookfield Place.