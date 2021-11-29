Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
24 hour grocery stores toronto

The Best 24 Hour Grocery and Convenience Stores in Toronto

The best 24 hour grocery stores in Toronto are there when you need them most. Whether it's for latenight snacks from the chip aisle or some over-the-counter meds to help kick a cold, you can trust the these supermarket doors to stay open in your time of need.

Here are the best 24 hour grocery stores in Toronto.

Galleria Supermarket
1

Galleria Supermarket

This Thornhill gem is a massive emporium for all Korean staples. Stock up on instant noodles, frozen dumplings and beer. If the food court stalls are closed, Galleria still has you covered with plenty of delicious ready-made meals.

Rabba Front
2

Rabba Front

Sustaining condo dwellers across the city are numerous locations of Rabba, all open 24/7. Get all your household needs and pantry items all in one place, plus food options from subs to a reliable deli section.

Hasty Market at Davisville
3

Hasty Market at Davisville

Not all Hasty’s are open 24 hours but the location at Davisville and Yonge is one of them. It’s a neighbourhood gem for one very obvious reason: the takeout counter rolling up killer shawarma with homemade garlic sauce.

Sam's Food Stores
4

Sam's Food Stores

The Regeny Park outpost of this 24 hour chain holds it down with a stellar menu of prepared food. It’s all about the chana masala and palak paneer straight from Sam’s Indian Kitchen for ridiculously affordable prices.

Busy Bee Convenience
5

Busy Bee Convenience

What used to be ReadyGo near the corner of King and Bathurst is this friendly replacement that is thankfully, still open 24 hours a day. They’re low on produce (Kitchen Table next door is open until midnight if you need veggies) but they have vegan snacks and tons of ice cream.

Aisle 24
6

Aisle 24

For those nights when you don’t feel engaging in awkward checkout banter (that you probably started), head to this automated grocery store by Corktown Commons. It’s completely cashierless so everything’s done on your phone, from unlocking the store door to shopping.

Shoppers Drug Mart
7

Shoppers Drug Mart

Hours really vary for locations of this Canadian pharmacy but the two-storey location at Yonge and College is open all the time. It’s a go-to for Ryerson University students sauntering over during study break or night shift workers on their way home.

Circle K
8

Circle K

If slushies in the wee hours of the morning sound like your jam, hit up this convenience store with multiple locations around the city, sometimes accompanying an Esso. Whatever your midnight fuel looks like, Circle K has it hot or cold.

7-Eleven
9

7-Eleven

The most quintessential convenience store on the globe doesn’t quite have a grip on Torontonians like it used to, but the one at Bloor and Spadina has a special place in our hearts. Grab some candy, batteries, or taquitos—at this late hour, you deserve.  

