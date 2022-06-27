Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
A massive new grocery store is coming to Toronto for the first time

Move over, Farm Boy: Toronto is getting its first location of another massive boutique grocery chain with decades of popularity behind it.

Nature's Emporium caters to health nuts, and is kind of like another Canadian version of Trader Joe's (which Farm Boy has also been compared t0).

People passing by surburban locations of the chain make detours to stop in and get their favourites. Think pressed juices, protein pancake mix and plant-based yogurt.

They already have locations in Newmarket, Maple, Woodbridge and Burlington, but now we'll be getting one right here in downtown Toronto. Their first location opened in Newmarket in 1993.

It'll be opening at 1 York, should stand at around 25,000 square feet and should employ about 100 people.

"Our new location inside Shops at One York will offer exceptional all-organic produce, healthy handcrafted meals to-go, superior supplements, natural health and beauty essentials," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium.

Nature's Emporium also deals in keto, paleo, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free products, as well as eco-friendly home products and products from local brands.

The Toronto location should be opening late 2022 or early 2023.

Nature's Emporium
