Highly acclaimed new Toronto restaurant permanently closes after investors pull the plug

A Toronto restaurant that only just opened last year has now permanently closed after what was supposed to be a temporary hiatus.

While Crosley's was initially born as a lockdown project that started out as a series of pop-ups at wine bar Piquette, unfortunately it's been further lockdowns that have caused it to close.

The restaurant was known for its wine selection and refined multi-course menus made using local ingredients.

"Because of the Covid impact on the business our financial partners have decided not to continue to finance the operation," the restaurant wrote in a post on Instagram on Jan. 11.

Other prominent restaurants and chefs in the city started commenting on the post almost immediately.

"The city lost a gem," wrote restaurant Milou. "Sorry to hear the news. Best of the best. You folks slayed it," wrote local chef Matt Ravenscroft. Pizzeria Badiali commented with heart emojis.

"You guys put so much heart and effort into everything," Bar Mordecai co-owner Christina Veira commented. "In such a difficult year, I would often walk by your soulful and bustling patio and just get so much inspiration. Often disappointments open the way for even greater successes."

Myles Harrison and chef Joachim Hayward of Crosley's also took to their own personal Instagram accounts to inform people of the closure.

Hayward wrote that he and Harrison "envisioned it as a place where people could come to shed the weight of the world during an incredibly volatile moment in history for just a hot second...to focus on nothing other then good food, good service, nice wine, and great company."

"Emotions are high and frustrations are real," wrote Harrison. "That being said, I really believe in what we put together and am grateful for being able to collaborate, create and explore with the people that I love. Staying positive and looking to the future."

Both thanked everyone that supported them during the short time Crosley's was open. The last day open for the restaurant was Dec. 23.

"Still not exactly sure what lead to the closure communicated to Joe and I by email on the 28th," Harrison tells blogTO.

"We were in a better place to handle the potential of a lockdown than the others we've operated through. All I know is there are 20 people out of a job, and a nine-inch plywood wall keeping me from getting my records back."