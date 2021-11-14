Nobu is opening their first restaurant in Toronto next year and here's what to expect

Is there a more famous global restaurant brand than Nobu?

Backed by actor Robert De Niro and first opened in New York in 1994, Nobu now has 47 locations around the world but none yet in Canada.

The Toronto restaurant, announced with much fanfare back in 2017, has seen progress slowed by the lockdowns and delays in construction of the Nobu Residences and hotel it will be housed in on Mercer St. in the Entertainment District.

Now years into construction, updates on the project have been notably infrequent but some of the 660 units in the highly anticipated sold out residence have been trickling back on the market.

When completed, Nobu Toronto will rise 45 storeys tall and include two residential towers along with 36 luxury hotel suites. The 15,000 square foot, two level restaurant with outdoor seating and private dining rooms will be its showpiece.

Officially, the whole project is still supposed to be completed by sometime next year.

The development is scheduled for completion in 2022. Nobu Residences Toronto has a total of 660 units. pic.twitter.com/Mi3RguSdgB — The Urbanist (@TheUrbanist4) November 3, 2021

The restaurant itself will be a stunner with design features that will no doubt set social feeds aglow.

Sitting as a cornerstone of the Nobu Hotel, Nobu Restaurant Toronto will feature an approximately 15,000 square foot, two-level restaurant which will include a signature bar lounge, outdoor seating and chic private dining rooms. pic.twitter.com/OLqlbwGZNf — The Urbanist (@TheUrbanist4) November 3, 2021

On the menu? Expect more of what has made the restaurant brand so famous and prices won't be cheap.

Nobu's menus are similar around the globe and often feature a long list of hot and cold starters like uni shooters and yellowtail tartare. The black cod with miso is a staple along with renditions on Japanese A5 Wagyu, tempura, lobster and king crab.

Their signature tasting menu (omakase) is usually priced well above $100 with individual orders (two pieces) of sushi and sashimi starting somewhere in the double digits.

In short, when it finally opens, Nobu Toronto might feel like a cross between the city's best omakase spots and a high end hotel restaurant like Louix Louis. Come hungry with deep pockets.