Here's how the famed Nobu Residences in Toronto is shaping up

Work on many high-profile construction projects in Toronto, like everything else, was significantly delayed by months of COVID-19 lockdown, and the much-anticipated local outpost of Nobu was not immune.

The city's location of the Japanese fusion restaurant and luxury accommodation chain is one of six facilities forthcoming from the lauded brand, adding to Nobu's 13 existing hotels and dozens of standalone restaurants worldwide.

Nobu Toronto will set itself apart by representing the company's first foray into residential offerings, with 660 units in two 45-storey towers completing the complex at 15 Mercer Street.

Award-winning actor Robert de Niro, who is one of the principals in Nobu Hospitality, was present when crews broke ground at the Toronto site back in June 2018.

And, so far, work on the building has still remained solely underground.

Excavation on the east side of the property is done and all six underground levels up to P1 are finally nearing completion. This means that passersby can expect to see the beginnings of the above-grade structure appear sometime in the near future.

On the west side of the site, things are shaping up a bit slower, with crews still working on the bottom floor of the underground portion of the building.

All of this is taking place behind facades from the old Pilkington Glass Factory, which was erected in 1895 and expanded with a warehouse in 1909. The layer of brick is, unfortunately, all that will remain of the historical building.

The original completion date for the Madison Group and Westdale Properties-led development was originally slated for sometime in 2022, though a work stoppage and staff reductions due to the pandemic will likely impact final timelines.

Though all condos in the swanky, Teeple Architects-designed building are already sold out, Torontonians looking to experience the famed brand themselves can stay in one of 36 hotel suites or dine in Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's two-level restaurant — which, like all new and shiny things in Toronto, is sure to have a waiting list upon opening.