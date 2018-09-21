The Best Omakase in Toronto
The best omakase in Toronto leave your meals in the hands of the most discerning itamae. A traditional way to eat a chef-chosen selection of dishes, omakase—which means "leave it up to you" in Japanese, offer adventurous diners high quality fish in an innovative way.
Here are the best omakase in Toronto.
You'll have to order your omakase meal in advance, and a reservation is highly suggested, but the wait is worth it for a meal at this cozy little restaurant right in Toronto's burgeoning Little Tokyo 'hood. It can get a tad cramped in here, but hey, proximity to the sushi chefs is never a bad thing.
There aren't many omakase that offer lunch service, but this restaurant near Woodbine and Steeles gives you the option of a chef-selected midday meal. There's a variety of options here, from solely sushi to just sashimi, plus a pricier mix of both with apps and homemade dessert too.
The epitome of an upscale omakase, this sleek midtown restaurant run by chef-owner Jackie Lin requires guests to ditch the shoes and opt for slippers instead. Guests sit at an L-shaped counter to try a variety of omakase menus, with selections that change daily depending on the freshness of fish imported from Tokyo Bay.
If you've never been to Japan's famous Tsujiki Market, not to worry. This St. Clair restaurant imports much of its fish from the venerated market in Tokyo. Run by the same people behind the now-closed Sushi Nomi on Roncy, Shunoko focuses on seasonal fish, and Chef Jun Kim even makes his own umeboshi (pickled plums).
Jesse Milns of Shoushin, to.masticator of Yasu, @urnotlauretta of Miku, @yyz_eeeeats of Zen Japanese
