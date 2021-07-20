People are travelling to this giant donut just outside Toronto to take selfies

Move aside, lavender and sunflower fields: a massive donut is the latest reason people from Toronto are travelling just outside of town purely for the purpose of taking some great portraits and selfies (and maybe score some sweet treats as a bonus).

Sunshine Doughnuts in Burlington just had their fifth anniversary, and over those years the giant donut sign they have outside has garnered lots of attention from people coming from Toronto.

From the same people behind Son of a Peach Pizzeria, the doughnut shop confirmed with blogTO that about 40 per cent of their traffic comes from Toronto and the GTA.

It's easy to see why they'd be drawn to the beacon of the humongous dripping donut, which feels like a nod to similar signs at old school donut shops.

Morning, noon or night, any time seems ideal for posing in front of the donut and the whimsical facade of the shop reading "Sunshine."

The giant proportions of the donut also make for a great opportunity to create some fun optical illusions.

Of course, the sign's whole purpose is to advertise the sugary donuts sold inside.

They have varieties like chocolate sprinkle, lemon, apple fritters, dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar and of course sprinkle donuts with pink frosting that look like miniature versions of the one outside.

It's only about an hour's drive away from Toronto, so if you've been looking for the sweetest backdrop around, this might just be it.