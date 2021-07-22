The highest rooftop patio in Toronto just reopened for the summer

Toronto's highest patio known for its stellar views and exquisite menu is officially open again.

Located on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre, The One Eighty is back in business.

"We did have to wait until we got the green light for indoor dining, which is why we are now opening in Step 3," said Marketing Manager Victoria Gibson.

The restaurant was not able to open for outdoor dining previously as the patio is not quite big enough. There is also a significant amount of indoor travelling to get to the outdoor patio, including walking through the Manulife Centre, taking an elevator to the 51st floor, to then walk through the restaurant and arrive at the outdoor patio.

The One Eighty originally closed on March 18 2020 when the lockdown first began, reopened on August 6 briefly then closed again on October 10. Essentially from October 10 to just reopening this week, The One Eighty has been entirely closed, including take-out.

"We've been lucky with staff, chefs and management - we have a great team and everyone is really excited to be back at it - we're more excited than anything," explained Gibson.

The menu is now available and there are also some seasonal additions to look forward to.

The venue hosts events often from wedding receptions, birthday celebrations and corporate parties. They are starting to host such events again with restrictions in place that comply with the provinces Step 3 of reopening.