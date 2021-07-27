Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
mr jerk toronto

Popular Caribbean restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Health inspectors are back in business now that restaurants are open for indoor dining again.

And with that we now have a restaurant closure that's for reasons other than local lockdown restrictions, an eviction or going out of business.

The Dinesafe police have shut down popular Caribbean restaurant Mr. Jerk at 209 Wellesley Street East in St. James Town

The beloved local source for jerk chicken and roti has been around for over a decade.

The location was inspected on July 16, when it was shut down for two crucial infractions including failing to protect food from contamination, and maintaining their premise in a manner permitting health hazard.

mr jerk toronto

Mr. Jerk was closed on July 16 following a health infraction. Image via DineSafe.

There was also one minor infraction for failure to ensure equipment surface was sanitized as necessary.

They had passed inspections in 2019, 2020, and on July 5, 2021, but received a conditional pass on July 10.

Lead photo by

@normandthefam

