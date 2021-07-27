Popular Caribbean restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Health inspectors are back in business now that restaurants are open for indoor dining again.

And with that we now have a restaurant closure that's for reasons other than local lockdown restrictions, an eviction or going out of business.

The Dinesafe police have shut down popular Caribbean restaurant Mr. Jerk at 209 Wellesley Street East in St. James Town.

The beloved local source for jerk chicken and roti has been around for over a decade.

The location was inspected on July 16, when it was shut down for two crucial infractions including failing to protect food from contamination, and maintaining their premise in a manner permitting health hazard.

There was also one minor infraction for failure to ensure equipment surface was sanitized as necessary.

They had passed inspections in 2019, 2020, and on July 5, 2021, but received a conditional pass on July 10.