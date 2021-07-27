You can buy insanely cheap surplus food from Toronto restaurants to reduce waste

An app that has saved more than 82 million meals from going to waste just launched in Toronto, allowing residents to purchase ridiculously cheap food from local restaurants, bakeries and stores that would have otherwise ended up in the garbage.

Too Good To Go, which was founded in 2016 and has since saved roughly 200 million pounds of food across 15 countries, entered the Canadian market this week by launching in Toronto with nearly 100 partners, including three particularly beloved businesses: Eataly, Greenhouse and Fresh City.

Anyone with the app can now purchase a "Surprise Bag" of food at one-third of the retail price from any participating local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, stores and other food sellers.

"The Surprise Bag is unique to Too Good To Go and addresses the unpredictable nature of food waste, allowing businesses the flexibility to save any and all food, including prepared food and beverages, that would otherwise go to waste," says the company.

Canada is a leading contributor when it comes to the global issue of food waste, with more than 50 per cent of all food produced here eventually being thrown out — higher than the global average of one third.

Canada ranks third in avoidable food waste worldwide, according to Too Good To Go, which is ahead of the U.S.

"There's a natural alignment for our app in Canada," said Too Good To Go Co-Founder Lucie Basch in a statement.

"We're excited about the potential the app has to make an immediate impact among Canadians, who pride themselves on being environmentally - and food waste - conscious, but who may not have access to the tools that help them be part of the solution."

The app is also partnering with Daily Bread Food Bank to support their work on food insecurity in the city, including by featuring an in-app donation option.

Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the arrival of the food waste prevention initiative this week.

"As Toronto re-opens and customers return to regular buying habits, many small businesses will encounter new supply issues such as surplus food," he said.

"Too Good To Go is the perfect solution to the massive food waste problem in our country. By connecting businesses to customers to help minimize food waste we can all do our part and get great food from local companies," Tory continued.

"We're thrilled Too Good To Go has selected Toronto as their first Canadian city and welcome them into our vibrant community."