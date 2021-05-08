Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
slowhand pizza

Toronto's newest pizza joint sells out on first day open for business

Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As far as first days go, selling out of pizza is about as good as it gets!

Slowhand Sourdough Pizza in Riverdale recently opened up a pop up as a test run of their new business. After selling out over 50 pizzas in just three hours, it's safe to say that they seem to have passed their test.

The pizza is a blend of several styles from Rome, Sicily, Detroit, and San Francisco. Made with a naturally leavened sourdough crust, they use a process that's more similar to making bread than pizza. The result is a super light and airy crust that's unexpected from deep dish style thicker pizzas.

"We were surprised by the response as you never really know what to expect," said co-owners Dan Ewing and Brett Feeley to blogTO. "Our goal is to get a more permanent place in the east end in the coming months, as we're currently searching."

Locals seem to want that permanent location soon as Slowhand Sourdough Pizza already sold out for this weekend.

With each pizza currently costing only $10, it's no surprise that this new pizza place could barely keep products on the shelf before selling out. For a company named slowhand, they sure know how to move pizza quick!

Lead photo by

Slowhand Sourdough Pizza

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest pizza joint sells out on first day open for business

Mississauga brunch restaurant permanently closes due to lockdowns

Famous Toronto pub reopens after being sold to owners of Montreal fine dining restaurant

Ontario beer brand with cult following opening new brewery in Toronto

Full-time corporate lawyer in Toronto starts up a burger side hustle

Popular Toronto restaurant may close if it doesn't pay $60K for new equipment

Overwhelming demand causes chaos at Toronto restaurant on Cinco de Mayo

You can now get hand-made peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwiches in Toronto