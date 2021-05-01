Eat & Drink
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a highly anticipated brunch spot for eggs Benedicts and a new Beaches destination for cheesy smash burgers. Parkdale also just got the newest outpost of a popular Kensington taqueria. 

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in April.

Tiflisi

There simply aren’t enough restaurants serving khinkali and khachapuri, so the arrival of this Georgian restaurant in the Beaches is reason for celebration. (Tiflis is the former name of Georgia’s capital and largest city, Tbilisi.)

Hola Luna

Sharing a storefront with Woofdawg, formerly Kung Fu Dawg, is a new taco restaurant boasting a menu that’s a “soulfully conscious version of Taco Bell.” Both businesses are operating out of a space on Dundas West.

O'somae

East Chinatown’s new spot for coffee and brunch has finally arrived. More than eight months after teasing some beautiful mural art, O’Somae has opened with delectable brunch boxes of eggs Benedicts and chicken waffles.

Mira Mira Diner

The Leslieville destination for kimchi chicken sandwiches and baked falafel wraps with crinkle-cut fries has a new Beaches shop. This menu has new options like maple sriracha wings and a chicken "smashwich" in buttery pita.

Cheongdam

It’s been eons since we could gather grill-side with friends for Korean barbeque. Thornhill has the answer for our KBBQ fix with dosiraks filled with ready-to-eat charcoal-grilled meats like prime ribeye and pork belly.

GG's Burgers

Combos of smash patties, crispy chicken and hot dogs are the definition of beachy eats, all available at this new burger joint by Woodbine Beach. GG’s is doing all the staple comfort foods like Nashville hot chicken and chili cheese dogs.

Super Empanada

The same people behind West Queen West’s Spanish spot Tanto has introduced a new business in the front of the restaurant serving from-scratch empanadas. The menu includes fillings like BLT and smoked ricotta, and dessert empanadas like pina colada tres leches.

Backyard Smokehouse

Replacing Live Organic Food Bar in the Annex is this extensive new menu of juicy burgers oozing with cheese sauce, brisket, smoked chicken and ribs. If that’s not enough for you, they also have fried pickles.

Gus Tacos on Queen

Kensington Market’s ever-busy taqueria opened its third restaurant on April 17. It’s the farthest west Gus has ever gone. Cousins and co-owners Emilio and Augustine Morales opened their second location on Gladstone almost exactly a year ago.

Mr. Hummus

Launching at the top of the month by the corner of Eglinton and Dufferin is this takeout spot specializing in chicken shawarma bowls, wraps, falafel and plates of kebab. Philly cheesesteaks and burgers are also on the menu.

