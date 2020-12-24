20 restaurants in Toronto for New Year's Eve dinner in 2020

Restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto for 2020 can make an evening at home as special and delightful as you would normally expect it to be. Strap on some stilettos, pop a bottle of bubbly and order up a special meal from one of these places to ring in 2021 tastefully.

Here are some restaurants doing New Year's Eve dinner for takeout or delivery in Toronto for 2020.

Pre-order a New Year's Eve dinner that includes this King West restaurant's signature Singapore slaw, garlic king prawn, striploin, veggies and a dessert trio.

This Yonge and Bloor restaurant located in a hotel is doing cook at home kits for two for pickup or delivery. Canapes, pasta, striploin steak and a pavlova dessert are all included.

Bloorcourt has this Italian restaurant in a movie theatre that will be doing a New Year's Eve Neighbourhood Menu on Dec. 30 and 31 with focaccia, prosciutto, baked clams, crab cannelloni and bombalone.

"An abundance of seafood" is what this restaurant near Lansdowne and Wallace promises, with shrimp cocktail, salmon rillette, pickled mussels, devilled crab salad and smoked fish on a special menu available for pickup.

Dinner for two or four is available from this new Davenport Village restaurant where menus include options for prosecco, champagne, cocktail kits, and items like tuna tataki, gnocchi, and mousse.

A New Year's Eve fried chicken meal is available from this restuarant near Queen and Spadina. It comes with hoe cakes, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, brownies and bubbles.

You can pick up charcuterie or smoked fish and shrimp party platters as well as oven-ready lobster and fish pie, tourtier, salmon en croute and lamb curry from this Yorkville pub. You can even add on a bottle of bubbly.

Bloordale has this Asian restaurant doing a New Year's Eve dinner for two that centres around Muscovy duck breast, with chili cucumber, fancy fried rice, kimchi and scallion pancakes, plus a honey vinegar tart for dessert. Add on bubbles.

This Dundas West restaurant is partnering with its sister spot Bar Mignonette located on the floor above to serve up a New Year's Eve dinner of chicken wings, shrimp nuggets, al pastor fried rice, pickle wedge salad, a cookie butter French toast tower and of course, sparkling wine.

Get a New Year's Eve Carbon Kit that includes salmon gravlax, charcuterie, slow braised lamb shank and a chocolate ganache tart from this King East BBQ spot.

Get on the waitlist for gluten-free, vegetarian and pescatarian options for New Year's from this Little India restaurant. Oysters Rockefeller, whitefish croquettes, shrimp and crawfish etouffe, beignets and king cake are all on the menu.

Options for fried chicken and champagne packages with macaroni salad, coleslaw and fries are available for New Year's Eve from this restaurant on Tecumseth in the King West area.

A New Year's Butcher's Menu available in limited quantities from this Ossington restaurant includes foie gras, prime roast, fingerling potatoes, bone marrow butter cheese and dessert, anad there are options for wine pairings.

A four-course dinner for two is available for pickup or delivery for $150 from this Leslieville restaurant, and includes a bottle of prosecco.

You can pick up options for New Year's including shrimp cocktail, charcuterie and bottles of wine from this South Core spot.

A New Year's Eve hamper is available for pickup or delivery from this Dundas West Italian restaurant, and includes olives, truffled gougeres, beef tartare, shrimp cocktail, chicken liver mousse, baked cheese with fig and bergamot tarts.

A New Year's Eve at Home Box with cheese, charcuterie, pate, crabapple jelly, crackers, almonds, chutney and pickles paired with barrel-aged beer from this Leslieville brewery and restaurant is a great way for beer lovers to ring in 2021.

Pain au lait, PEI rock crab, Tournedos Rossini and Opera cake all make up a New Year's Eve dinner for two from this French restaurant near Sherbourne station.

A pickup menu with an alternate vegan option is available from this West Queen West hotel restaurant that includes eggplant dip, trout Nicoise, short rib and sticky toffee pudding.

This restaurant located at the Ritz Carlton in the Financial District is doing a four-course dinner available for pickup on Dec. 31.