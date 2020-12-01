10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto are still bringing it even in the face of a lockdown. It's not the easiest time to open a new restaurant in the city, but these places have given is new options for sushi, pizza, Thai and dumplings for takeout or delivery until it's safe to dine indoors again.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

The restaurant group behind Miku and Aburi Hana is at it again with this latest concept, which serves sushi, sake, wine and Tokyo omelette desserts in the Entertainment District.

This is the second location of Chef Nuit Regular's popular Thai restaurant, this one located at Yonge and Eglinton but still serving all the staples like pad gra prow and khao soi.

This sushi joint on Danforth East replaced the beloved Hollandaise Diner and is now a go-to spot for maki, nigiri and sushi platters. They also offer classic appetizers like edamame and miso soup.

The Danforth is now home to this takeout joint for chicken shawarma, lamb chops, fattoush salad and other dishes.

This affordable soup dumpling joint has been going through a spurt of opening new locations recently, and this one near Yonge and Eglinton opened up on Nov. 12.

Pizza, burgers, ribs and souvlaki can now be found at this restaurant in East York.

Dundas West welcomed this Mumbai street food spot from people that have previously specialized in meal plans to the neighbourhood around the beginning of November.

Multiple Distillery District businesses came together to create this pizza joint where pies have toppings like Ezzo pepperoni, pickled beech mushrooms, romesco sauce and organic tomatoes. They also do sous vide wings.

A Toronto location of this Ottawa shop just opened up in Etobicoke, serving fresh bagels stuffed with smoked salmon, chicken salad, tuna, turkey and hot Montreal smoked meat.

Brunch and wine are now on offer from this cafe that's returned to Liberty Village where it once had a location in a different place. Expect sandwiches and brunch bowls with poached eggs.