Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto restaurants

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto are still bringing it even in the face of a lockdown. It's not the easiest time to open a new restaurant in the city, but these places have given is new options for sushi, pizza, Thai and dumplings for takeout or delivery until it's safe to dine indoors again.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Minami

The restaurant group behind Miku and Aburi Hana is at it again with this latest concept, which serves sushi, sake, wine and Tokyo omelette desserts in the Entertainment District.

Pai Yonge & Eglinton

This is the second location of Chef Nuit Regular's popular Thai restaurant, this one located at Yonge and Eglinton but still serving all the staples like pad gra prow and khao soi.

Atto Sushi

This sushi joint on Danforth East replaced the beloved Hollandaise Diner and is now a go-to spot for maki, nigiri and sushi platters. They also offer classic appetizers like edamame and miso soup.

Mishwar

The Danforth is now home to this takeout joint for chicken shawarma, lamb chops, fattoush salad and other dishes.

Juicy Dumpling Midtown

This affordable soup dumpling joint has been going through a spurt of opening new locations recently, and this one near Yonge and Eglinton opened up on Nov. 12.

Parkview Pizza

Pizza, burgers, ribs and souvlaki can now be found at this restaurant in East York.

Mumbai Tadka

Dundas West welcomed this Mumbai street food spot from people that have previously specialized in meal plans to the neighbourhood around the beginning of November.

District Pizza

Multiple Distillery District businesses came together to create this pizza joint where pies have toppings like Ezzo pepperoni, pickled beech mushrooms, romesco sauce and organic tomatoes. They also do sous vide wings.

Kettleman's Bagels Toronto

A Toronto location of this Ottawa shop just opened up in Etobicoke, serving fresh bagels stuffed with smoked salmon, chicken salad, tuna, turkey and hot Montreal smoked meat.

Arvo Liberty Village

Brunch and wine are now on offer from this cafe that's returned to Liberty Village where it once had a location in a different place. Expect sandwiches and brunch bowls with poached eggs.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Toronto pizza place will donate 100 pies to frontline workers if Jason Momoa visits them

Former Montrealers say new Toronto bagel store is almost as good as the real thing

Owner of Toronto bar touched after customers buy up their entire beer inventory

Toronto artist designs new McDonald's cups honouring Indigenous culture

Toronto restaurant receives outpouring of support after getting its windows smashed

Toronto cookie company receives threats after calling out Adamson BBQ fundraiser

Former customers of Adamson BBQ say they're never going to visit restaurant again