hollandaise diner toronto

Toronto brunch spot says its closing because of hardships of COVID-19

The Danforth East brunch staple Hollandaise Diner has announced that it'll be closed permanently before the end of the year. 

The popular spot for pancakes and Bennys said that, due to increasing rent and "the hardships of COVID-19", they've put their property at 2231 Danforth up for lease. 

"Over the past few months, we've felt the impacts of COVID-19. Obviously, small businesses like us all have," said Hollandaise co-owner Marisa Tran in a post.

"As we see an increase in operating costs and decrease in sales, it's obviously been a hard time for us." 

"We can no longer provide the quality that we pride ourselves on and the care that we give to the community and our team by continuing our business," said Tran.

Over the past few months, Hollandaise Diner has had to face a nunber of hurdles while navigating lockdown, from raising prices to cover the hefty cost of delivery apps to pleading with guests to wear face masks.

At the onset of the pandemic, they also launched a pay-what-you-can dinner every Thursday for anyone struggling to pay for a meal. 

The diner, whose lease ends in October, has chosen not to renew, signalling an end to their nearly five year run. 

Until then, the diner will continue serving takeout brunch from Friday to Monday. Despite Phase 3, the team says they "are not comfortable welcoming folks" into the space for the foreseeable future. 

Jesse Milns

