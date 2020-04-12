Toronto restaurant reopens and apologizes for raising prices to cover steep app delivery fees

A restaurant that just reopened in Toronto has to raise prices in order to cover delivery app fees that are so expensive many restaurants have begun delivering themselves.

Brunch restaurant Hollandaise Diner reopened on April 10 with reduced hours and a limited menu. They'll now be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Friday through Monday serving their most popular bennies, pancakes and breakfast staples.

"We have had to raise our prices on ordering apps to cover the usage fees we pay. We have always strived to make sure a family of 4 can have breakfast for under $50 with tax and tip, but the pricing we have to charge on delivery apps may not be affordable for everyone," the restaurant wrote in posts to social media.

"Our call in orders will still be our in-restaurant menu prices. If you are in a position that cannot afford these delivery prices and you cannot pick up an order, please DM us. While we need to cover our costs, we don't want to see neighbours struggling to have food on the table for whatever reason."

Around when the pandemic first begain, Hollandaise Diner served pay-what-you-can meals to those finding it difficult to afford food.