Toronto restaurant reopens and apologizes for raising prices to cover steep app delivery fees
A restaurant that just reopened in Toronto has to raise prices in order to cover delivery app fees that are so expensive many restaurants have begun delivering themselves.
Brunch restaurant Hollandaise Diner reopened on April 10 with reduced hours and a limited menu. They'll now be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Friday through Monday serving their most popular bennies, pancakes and breakfast staples.
Good news neighbours! We are excited to announce we will be re-opening this Friday! We are making some adjustments to our menu, hours and overall operations to keep our safety and your health top of mind. Our new hours are 8am - 1pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (including holidays!). We will be taking orders through UberEats, SkipTheDishes (coming soon) and call in orders (647-344-7466). To minimize waiting times in our diner, we will not be taking walk in orders for the time being. As we are running with minimal hands, tighter budgets and health at top of mind, we will be offering a limited menu with our top selling bennies, pancakes and our breakfast staples. We appreciate everyone’s patience over these past 2 weeks. We were able to make sure we are healthy and we took the time we needed to process the hard realities of the world we are now in. Lastly, we have had to raise our prices on ordering apps to cover the usage fees we pay. We have always strived to make sure a family of 4 can have breakfast for under $50 with tax and tip, but the pricing we have to charge on delivery apps may not be affordable for everyone. Our call in orders will still be our in-restaurant menu prices. If you are in a position that cannot afford these delivery prices and you cannot pick up an order, please DM us. While we need to cover our costs, we don’t want to see neighbours struggling to have food on the table for whatever reason. We are so excited to be cooking for you all again! Stay healthy and safe friends! #deliveryTO #takeoutTO #danforth #danfortheast
"We have had to raise our prices on ordering apps to cover the usage fees we pay. We have always strived to make sure a family of 4 can have breakfast for under $50 with tax and tip, but the pricing we have to charge on delivery apps may not be affordable for everyone," the restaurant wrote in posts to social media.
"Our call in orders will still be our in-restaurant menu prices. If you are in a position that cannot afford these delivery prices and you cannot pick up an order, please DM us. While we need to cover our costs, we don't want to see neighbours struggling to have food on the table for whatever reason."
Around when the pandemic first begain, Hollandaise Diner served pay-what-you-can meals to those finding it difficult to afford food.
