20 new restaurant patios for a date night in Toronto

New restaurant patios for a date night in Toronto can freshen up your routine, especially if you've been spending most of your evenings on the couch or at patios that are within walkin distance. You might not even be aware of some new gems that are in your own neighbourhood.

Here are some new restaurant patios for a date night in Toronto.

Head to Yonge and Bloor to find this elegant upper floor patio with heaters beating down and fluffy pillows. A menu of dips, salads and kebabs is perfect for sharing.

Cozy up on this brand new Annex patio and share a romantic meal of mussels, duck confit and other French delicacies.

A little corner patio with a fire pit distinguishes this restaurant near the AGO that serves Vietnamese food with fusion twists, including warming dishes like bun bo hue, poutine and claypot pork belly.

This bistro in Leslieville mixes European and Latin American influences with a menu of ceviche, empanadas and sourdough, and features a covered, heated patio.

Head up the stairs to this secretive heated patio near Spadina and College for a surprising view of the skyline, as well as a swoon-worthy menu of snacks and cocktails.

The Entertainment District has this splashy patio for South American food. It's uncovered, but it is heated, and glowing live plant halos overhead make for some impressive couple selfies.

This patio in Little Italy is open dependent upon the weather, but when the sun shines it's time to head over for some beautifully presented French food.

Cabbagetown now has this cute patio attached to an Italian restaurant serving pasta, pizza and their own twist on a Caesar topped with a clam, then filled with pepperoncini and house Worchestershire.

Japanese food like ramen and fried chicken makes for a date night smorgasboard on the sidelong patio near Yonge and College.

Peruvian cuisine like ceviche accompanied by pisco cocktails is what you'll find on the adorable little covered patio in the Annex.

This heated, covered patio in Litty Italy comes complete with red checkered tablecloths for a wide variety of pastas and pizzas so you can recreate your own Lady and the Tramp moment.

King West has this new date night hotspot with a party vibe that serves nachos, wings, lettuce wraps and burgers.

A hidden back patio with pops of greenery and draped fabric is your new go-to for a Mexican date night in Little Italy. Their menu is actually meatless, so make a note of this one if your significant other is vegan.

The St. Clair West neighbourhood has this humble hidden gem with a covered patio serving tacos and margaritas. Finish off the night by taking a portrait of your date under their neon sign.

Miss Fu in Chengdu is a new restaurant offering all kinds of traditional Chinese dishes on their adorable little patio in Koreatown North. Share that body warmth as well as a bowl of noodles if it gets chilly.

A small but classy patio outside this Baldwin Village restaurant makes a pleasant setting for a sushi date. Don't forget to sample their karaage and sandos together as well.

If pizza and burgers sounds like your ideal date night, look no further than this sheltered backyard patio in Parkdale with red benches and lots of plants.

Make this Italian restaurant at a transformed movie theatre in Bloorcourt your date night destination for munching on arancini, pasta and meatballs on a fully heated and covered patio.

A new patio has popped up in Parkdale at this new French restaurant from the people behind temporarily closed Chantecler across the street. String lights, oysters and cocktails all make for a lovely outdoor dinner.

This brand spanking new restaurant in Davenport Village serves tuna tataki, charcuterie, roast chicken and spicy duck flatbreads on their patio sunken just a little below the street for extra privacy.