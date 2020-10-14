Outdoor patio heaters keep getting stolen from Toronto restaurants

Outdoor patio heaters are in high demand in Toronto and yet another local restaurant has had some stolen from their patio.

The Wren posted to social media on Oct. 13 saying someone "borrowed our 4 patio heaters without asking," "cutting through the lock chain." It's the first time heaters have been stolen from them.

Patio heaters have become a coveted item in the hospitality industry in Toronto: a cursory search through online community groups or a quick Google will reveal tons of restaurant owners and the like on the hunt for precious heat.

"Stolen heaters suck a lot. It can totally screw a small restaurant like ours that has built up a new patio business through the summer and into the fall. We didn't really have one before. Like, some people come out because we have heaters," says Dennis Kimeda of The Wren.

"Others stay for another round because they keep them warm when the sun goes down. So yeah, it was a bummer to find a steel cable cut and the four heaters gone."

The Wren isn't the first victim of this kind of thievery, either: Alchemy was recently hit by a similar burglar swiping their heater.

Thankfully, The Wren's story has a happy ending, for now.

"Mark and Mandie from Left Field Brewery, who are always super warm, came through with a loaner! That plus a back up, and more radiant heaters on the way should help get the cozy level back up to where we had it. Bring a blanket and make yourself at home," The Wren wrote.

"They'll have to steal the concrete off the sidewalk to stop us from keeping these patio vibes going!"