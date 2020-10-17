The top 10 new burgers in Toronto

New burger joints in Toronto feature a whole lot of smash burgers. The food obsession that is gripping the city is everywhere these days but there are other variations of patties between buns to be found too.

Here are my picks for the top new burger joints in Toronto.

The popular smash burger pop-up has opened a permanent storefront in Liberty Village. Sink your teeth into their delectable cheeseburgers and don't pass up the chance to grab some cheese fries too.

The folks behind Seoul Shakers, Hanmoto and Pinky's Ca Phe opened at a burger and fry joint near Wallace and Lansdowne. While the restaurant doesn't have official hours of operations it's safe to say when the lights are on they're open for business.

The restaurant on Elm near Yonge & Dundas is all about classic old school sandwiches. Among their offerings is a must-try smash burger dubbed The WOPer. The burger comes with provolone, pickled veg, basil aioli, and then it's smothered in a sweet saucy marinara.

Make your way to The Annex Hotel to indulge in some burgers. Order up their Kumasi Burger which features a single patty or opt for the double with the Accra.

This Danforth joint is another contribution to the halal burger scene in Toronto, and it might be the most over-the-top yet. They have your classic single patty burgers but what really sets them apart is their off menu 60-ounce stunt burger that takes almost an hour to make.

This Parkdale joint goes beyond Detroit style pizza in their offerings. Select among three burger offerings including their jaw-dropping Frico Cheese Burger which is distinguished by its halo of fried mozzarella.

What started out as a ghost kitchen available on UberEats has transformed into a takeout window on Lippincott in Little Italy. Their specialty is smash burgers and they're serving them straight up or with the option of adding pastrami.

This Parkdale restaurant is just one of many destinations in Toronto for over-the-top halal burgers. If you're feeling extra hungry when you visit get their Big Bang burger which is a towering option all sandwiched between two grilled cheeses.

East York is now home to a rock-themed burger joint. One burger here that sets itself apart is their pricey First Degree Burger which is topped with foie gras and placed on a charcoal seaseme bun.

Matty Matheson is bringing his tasty burgers to Toronto with a joint across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park. Burgers can be secured through an online reservation system.