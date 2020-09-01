Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto restaurants 2020

10 new restaurants in Toronto that opened last month

Restaurants that opened in Toronto last month closed out the struggles of the dog days of summer with unbelievable grace and hospitality. We still need places to celebrate and come together, no matter how few of us, and these spots are daring to challenge us with new flavours even in difficult times.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Bar Mignonette

This new project above Patois on Dundas West is now serving seafood and wine. Expect shrimp cocktail, lobster and funky wines.

Prohibition Social House

This Riverside pub is replacing another restaurant with a similar name, and hopes to bring a familiar vibe with a menu of mussels, poutine, tacos, burgers, cocktails and draft beer.

Happy Burger

This smash burger joint has taken up residence where BBs Diner used to be near College and Bathurst, serving a tight menu of burgers and dogs, including a pastrami burger and a vegan burger.

Bernhardt's

A rotating menu of roast chicken, veggie dishes, soft serve and fun wines is now being served at this space that used to be home to Julie's Snack Bar.

Manita

This combination grocer, cafe and bar run by the people behind Grand Electric has popped up on Ossington. Cured meats, pantry staples and wine are all on offer.

Tut's

Try Egyptian falafel at this new joint on King West that makes street food sandwiches with fresh house-baked buns and serves halal meat.

Stock TC

This brand new grocer near Yonge and Eglinton that's a collaborative concept between Cumbrae's, Terroni and Sud Forno is now open, and a bar component should follow soon.

Roti Mahal

Ghandi Roti may have disappeared from Queen West, but this has risen up in its place, serving roti that comes close to its iconic forebear as well as some more fusion-like styles.

Dova

Pastas and seafood are now being served at this airy Cabbagetown restaurant that pulls its influences from Sicily and the Mediterranean.

Amal

Yorkville welcomed this new Lebanese concept to the neighbourhood in August, serving a modern menu of dips, salads, skewers and much more.

