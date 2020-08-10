Toronto bar Prohibition Gastrohouse that shut down at start of COVID is coming back

A bar that shut down after over a decade in business in Toronto is opening back up, but under a slightly different name and new management.

Prohibition Gastrohouse at 696 Queen East is now Prohibition Social House, and has changed hands from Michael Summerfield to Aidan Hospitality (The Wallace Gastropub, Grace O'Malley's).

"Aidan Hospitality intends to keep the amazing community that was created around this neighbourhood gem alive under a similar brand. Neighbours and patrons can expect the same high quality service, excellent draught beers, high quality wine, spirit selections and custom crafted cocktails," says Afron Miftari, Operations Manager for Aidan.

"Luckily we've been able to track down some of the previous employees so that we can offer them their jobs back. Courtney Cromwell will be returning as General Manager, and she's bringing back her team. Prohibition Hour will be returning for $5.75 - premium rail, select wines and select beers."

Renovations have been done, and the restaurant should be opening next week, adhering to all COVID-19 best practices.