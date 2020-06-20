Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gandhi roti toronto

People are waiting hours for one last taste of Gandhi Roti before it closes forever

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Gandhi Roti announced they'd be closing at the end of the month and now people are mobbing the restaurant looking for one last bite.

The postage-stamp-sized stall on Queen West has been known for their butter chicken roti for the 25 years they've been open. Gandhi Roti was one of the first joints to bring East Indian roti, stuffed with other kinds of curries, to Toronto.

They're closing up on June 30, but never fear, the head chef will be reopening the restaurant as Roti Mahal Indian Cuisine serving a similar menu on July 6.

Roger Yang of Avelo says they're one of his "favourite mom and pop restaurants in Toronto." Local food writer Suresh Doss responded by calling Gandhi Roti "part of the city's food identity."

Apparently the crunch of knowing there are only two weeks left to get the genuine article, Gandhi Roti has inspired major wait times.

Some have even arrived at the restaurant only to be disappointed to learn Gandhi had already sold out.

It's not the first restaurant that's closed during this difficult time that's gotten a royal send-off — when Vesuvio closed the city even got involved to help with social distancing the lineups.

Lead photo by

Becky Robertson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

People are lining up for Portuguese-style crepes filled with Nutella in Toronto

Sushi casserole is Toronto's newest food you never knew you wanted delivered

People are waiting hours for one last taste of Gandhi Roti before it closes forever

This is where to get vegan cookie dough for delivery

10 restaurant patios in Markham and Richmond Hill that are now open

David's Tea hasn't paid rent at any of its stores in three months

You can now do a day trip to Niagara on the Lake as wineries are open again

Now you can eat chocolate chip cookies and support Black Lives Matter at the same time