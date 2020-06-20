People are waiting hours for one last taste of Gandhi Roti before it closes forever

Gandhi Roti announced they'd be closing at the end of the month and now people are mobbing the restaurant looking for one last bite.

The postage-stamp-sized stall on Queen West has been known for their butter chicken roti for the 25 years they've been open. Gandhi Roti was one of the first joints to bring East Indian roti, stuffed with other kinds of curries, to Toronto.

Closing June 30 (though phone was disconnected when I tried calling ahead tonight) reopening under new name July 6 with current chef as owner. — Scott Ingram CPA, CA (@areacode416) June 17, 2020

They're closing up on June 30, but never fear, the head chef will be reopening the restaurant as Roti Mahal Indian Cuisine serving a similar menu on July 6.

One of my favourite mom and pop restaurants in Toronto. Last two weeks to get their amazing rotis! pic.twitter.com/zJw4ErIUnP — Roger Yang, Avelo Restaurant (@roger_yang_to) June 15, 2020

Roger Yang of Avelo says they're one of his "favourite mom and pop restaurants in Toronto." Local food writer Suresh Doss responded by calling Gandhi Roti "part of the city's food identity."

went to Ghandi and was told it was a 2 hour wait for a dang roti! — john (@johnsemley3000) June 16, 2020

Apparently the crunch of knowing there are only two weeks left to get the genuine article, Gandhi Roti has inspired major wait times.

Attempted to nab a butter chicken roti for dinner last night, but Ghandi Cuisine was completely sold out! Make sure to order via Ritual in advance, especially before they close permanently on June 30. pic.twitter.com/1K3Yirzs9I — Kimberly (@kimberly_lyn) June 18, 2020

Some have even arrived at the restaurant only to be disappointed to learn Gandhi had already sold out.

It's not the first restaurant that's closed during this difficult time that's gotten a royal send-off — when Vesuvio closed the city even got involved to help with social distancing the lineups.