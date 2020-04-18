Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vesuvio pizza toronto

Toronto blocks off street to let people line up for pizza

Toronto loves to line up for things, and when it comes to legendary pizza we'll block off a whole street.

Vesuvio announced earlier this week that they'd be ending their 60-plus year history in the Junction on April 19.

Ever since, pizza lovers have been overwhelming the place with orders, so much so that they halted delivery service and have moved to in-person orders only.

As a result, one of Toronto's famously long lines has sprung up in front of the community hub and now stretches down the block, with people appearing to stand the recommended two metres apart.

Apparently Public Health and the police had concerns about the consistently long lines, and helped erect pylons and signage to block off one lane.

The pylons will be removed on April 19 when the restaurant closes.

Lead photo by

@Junctionette

