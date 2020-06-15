Gandhi Roti is closing permanently after 25 years in Toronto

Gandhi Cuisine, arguably one of Toronto's best and most famous restaurants for East-Indian roti, is shutting down permanently after 25 years.

The Queen West staple that's been feeding loyal customers on filling, cheap and delicious roti near the corner of Queen and Bathurst, announced the closure in a note to customers.

In the note, the owners of the restaurant wrote: "It's time to say goodbye. We are so thankful to all the people that made out little roti shop what it is today. We love you all, and it has been our pleasure to serve you the best roti possible."

The closure of the roti joint was in part due to the pandemic. In the note, the owners stated: "The past few months have been very trying for our family business and due to the financial uncertainty of COVID-19, we felt that it was best to close our doors permanently."

The final day in business will be June 30. If the closing week is anything like that of Bacchus and Island Foods, people should expect lineups (hopefully social distanced) as loyal customers visit for one last taste.

The same owners of Gandhi Cuisine also make a very simlar roti at Mother India in Parkdale.