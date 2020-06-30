45 patios open in Toronto on Canada Day 2020

Patios open on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto allow you to celebrate the country's big day in the sunshine with a drink in hand. These patios aren't closing up shop for the holiday, instead, they're a place for you to spend your Wednesday. Just make sure you know the rules.

Here are some patios confirmed to be open on Canada Day in Toronto.

The sprawling backyard patio on the Danforth will be open for the day starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be booked by calling 416.463.3086.

The popular waterfront patio will be open for walk-ins only on July 1. Grab a beer and take in the view.

Reservations are recommended to get a table at this patio on the Danforth on Canada Day. Book a table between 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. by emailing auldspotpub@gmail.com.

The sundrenched wraparound patio at this brewery in the Canary District is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1. Food will be served between noon to 8 p.m.

The rooftop patio at Peter and Queen will be open until midnight on Canada Day. Book a reso by emailing events@barhopbar.com.

The beautiful rooftop patio on King West will be accepting walk-ins from 1 p.m. until 2 a.m. Expect specials on tacos and tequila.

If you're strolling down Queen West on Wednesday looking for a pit stop make sure to pop into this patio for a quick drink and some bar snacks.

If you're looking for a patio in Church Wellesley Village on Canada's big day this is the spot. They're open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The former Cabana Pool Bar patio will be the ultimate place to celebrate Canada's birthday. Cabanas for the day can be reserved by visiting their website.

Take the beautiful views of the Financial District on July 1 on this swanky rooftop patio. Resos can be secured online.

The Portland Street restaurant is keeping its doors open for Canada Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visit Resy to book a reso.

Come July 1 this Leslieville patio will be open starting at 1 p.m. and operating well into the evening.

The Roncesvalles Village pub will be open starting at noon. Call 647.351.2067 to book a table.

The Chinese restaurant on King West will be open starting at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

The sprawling patio at this Mexican restaurant in the Distillery District is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Yorkville diner is taking reservations by calling 416.961.4333. They're open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day.

The backyard patio situated on Ossington is accepting reservations for patio tables via their website. Book now for tomorrow.

Both the street level and rooftop patio will be open on Canada Day. Walk-ins are accepted but it's best to book a table on Resy instead.

Prepare to get your fill of red beer on July 1 at this popular Yorkville patio. They'll also be giving away some t-shirts to celebrate the holiday.

The patio in Harbord Village is open from noon until 10 p.m. Call 647.347.7747 to reserve a table.

Celebrate the day in the Stockyards District at this Toronto brewery. They'll be open for walk-ins and there will be lots of BBQ goodies to be had.

Call 647.348.7000 to book your table at this Japanese restaurant in the heart of Yorkville.

The breathtaking rooftop patio 44 stories above the city in the Bisha Hotel will be open and accepting reservations on OpenTable.

Toronto's most popular and palatial Northern Indian and Pakistani restaurant in Little India will be operating out of their tented patio from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The mammoth 16,000 square foot rooftop pool and patio bar that's perched on top of 627 King Street West opens at 11 a.m. Make a reso by contatcing reservations@chezlavelle.com.

The Liberty Village patio will be open from noon to 10 p.m. and will be serving up cool drinks alongside pub grub.

Get your brunch on in the sun at this Liberty Village spot. They'll be accepting walk-ins starting at noon.

Email howdy@themugshottavern.com to secure a spot on this rooftop patio in High Park. They're open noon to 10 p.m.

The Beaches spot is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Canada Day. Resos can be made on Bookenda.

The 90 seat beer garden at Adelaide & Bathurst will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations can be booked on OpenTable.

The Caribbean-Asian soul food fusion restaurant on Dundas West has finally opened up their patio and they'll be serving from noon til 8 p.m. on July 1.

Both the streetside and rooftop patios at this Annex pub will be open for booze-filled Canada Day celebrations.

Portland Street is filled with bustling patios and this restaurant at the corner will be no exception. They'll be open until the wees hours.

The Flight Deck rooftop patio at this Yorkville bar will be open for business this Wednesday. Visit their website to book a table.

The rooftop patio of Rock 'N' Horse Saloon on Adelaide will have limited reservations available for Canada Day.

The Riverside patio sporting one of the best views will be open on July 1. If you're looking to visit, book a reservation through OpenTable.

The restaurant that had to change up their patio rules after it failed to control large crowds will be open bright and early for breakfast start at 7 a.m. They'll remain open until late.

If you've been dreaming of celebrating Canada Day with next level Caesar monstrosities you'll be happy to know the King East bar is open July 1 from 11 a.m. until late.

The killer patio right on the water will be taking walk-ins from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

You can dine and sip on cocktails near the CN Tower on this beautiful streetside patio that's open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The beer garden across from the Rogers Centre may be all booked for reservations on Canada Day but they'll be accepting walk-ins.

The Church Wellesley Village restaurant will be serving brunch on their massive patio starting at 10 a.m. Walk-ins only.

For Canada Day the Price, West Queen West and Adelaide locations will all be open. Sip on wine while enjoying tasty pasta in the sunshine.

The patio overlooking Liberty Village is accepting reservations through OpenTable. Grab a drink and some eats as you people watch on your day off.

Bask in the sunshine in Brockton Village while drinking a cold Woodhouse beer on their front patio on Wednesday.