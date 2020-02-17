The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now are the buzziest eateries with some hard-to-snag seats. Score a coveted spot in these dining rooms and feast on Greek mezes, sizzling hot Taiwanese, and sea urchin galore. 

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now. 

Gusto 501

The long-awaited sister restaurant to Gusto 101 is now open in Corktown. Spanning multiple floors of a brand new building, this new iteration is a utopia for Italian eats, boasting an all-day cafe, restaurant and bar. Expect lineups more than an hour to get a table on weekends but just grab a drink at nearby Old Town Bodega while you wait.

Conzo’s

Bloordale's newest pizzeria is from the same people behind the infamously jammed-up Sugo, so it's no surprise wait times here will last forever. Despite the space being significantly larger than its next door neighbour, you'll have to arrive well in advance to try some of those wood-fired pies. hottest new restaurants toronto

Conzo's, the newest restaurant from the Sugo folks, serves up pizza and more Italian eats. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Osteria Rialto

Unlike its top-floor counterpart Bar Biltmore, the Paradise Theatre's lower-floor restaurant actually takes reservations. That being said, if you want in on that housemade focaccia and squid ink arancini on a Saturday night, you might find yourself outbooked. 

Oo-Kinza Fish House

There's only enough room for about four people here, so naturally this fish market at Bamburgh Circle will be an impossible stretch if not booked way in advance. But their uni bowls and epic seafood table is totally worth it. 

Bar Piquette

This sweet little snack bar on West Queen West builds itself on its huge range of wines. If you can squeeze into this cozy space, you'll be able to dine on a seasonal menu of Spanish tapas and a rotating selection of 80 to 100 wine labels. 

hottest new restaurants toronto

Oo-Kinza in Scarborough only has four seats, meaning it's almost always full. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Mabu Generation Downtown

It's always bustling at Mabu's newest restaurant by Wellesley station. Just like its original Markham location, people are flocking to this lively spot for their obligatory orders of Taiwanese fried chicken and smelly tofu. Just give them your number and they'll text you when your table is ready.

Koukla

Situated right next door to its counterpart Mamakas, this recent Ossington arrival has proven to be a popular date destination. Greek snacks and half dozen oysters have filled up the joint with hungry groups and pairs willing to share. There's no reservations so you'll need to brave their incredibly inefficient wait process to snag a seat.

Eataly

It feels like just yesterday people were lined up around the corner for this highly anticipated chain. Queues may not be as long at this three-floored emporium of Italian goods, but people are still flocking to the Manulife Centre for the build-your-own cannoli bar and margherita pizzas. And good news is they now take reservations.

hottest new restaurants toronto

Gusto 501 has just launched with three floors in Corktown. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Dasha

The King West crowd has spoken: pricey chicken balls are acceptable fare of choice this season. Akira Back's take on a Chinese restaurant has been filling up with diners seeking smoke-and-mirror dishes, maybe followed by some belting in the karaoke rooms upstairs. 

Bar Vendetta

This retro-chic Dundas West restaurant takes over the old space of the storied Black Hoof to bring us another Jen Agg project serving up muffuletta sandwiches, pastas, and a steep but delicious nacho platter that's enough to get butts in the seat on its own. They're also now open on weekends.

