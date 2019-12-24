Eat & Drink
restaurants open christmas day

15 restaurants open Christmas Day in Scarborough

Scarborough is full of restaurants open on Christmas Day. On December 25 it's one of the few areas that there will be plenty of places to dine. Options run the mill of delectable butter chicken to heaping platters of seafood.

Here's a round-up of notable restaurants open on Christmas Day in Scarborough this year.

Aleppo Kebab

If you're hankering for some scratch-made Syrian-style kebabs on December 25 make your way to this restaurant on Lawrence East. They're open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mumbai Express

This restaurant known for vegetarian Indian cuisine will be keeping the doors open on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Babu

The strip mall takeout spot serving up some of the city’s best Sri Lankan and Indian food for cheap will be open for regular hours.

Canbe Foods

The popular takeout spot for South Asian and Sri Lankan eats is open 365 days a year. On December 25 they'll be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gourmet Malaysia

This Scarborough restaurant is considered by many to be the epicentre of Malaysian food in the GTA. They'll be open regular hours on Christmas Day so you'll be able indulge.

Chawk Bazar

If you're looking for a buffet spot on Christmas Day look no further. Starting at 12 p.m. the you'll be able to get a fill of their buffet for just $16.

Coconut Seasons

The hot pot restaurant that's soup base uses a combination of coconut and chicken will be open for regular hours.

Congee Town

It's all about classic Cantonese dishes and bowls of some of Toronto's best congee at this spot on Sandhurst. Make your way over December 25, they'll be open for regular hours.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

If you're looking for jaw dropping platters of seafood, look no further than this Scarborough institution. They'll put your mother's massive turkey dinner to shame. They're open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kairali

Asian eats aren't the only thing to chow down on December 25. Toronto's destination for a taste of Kerala will be open for their regular hours.

La Sani Grill

You'll find this spot tucked away in a strip mall, quietly serving some of the city's best butter chicken along with other Indian and Pakistani favourites. They are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mr. John's

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. you'll be able to indulge in authentic South Indian cuisine at this restaurant near Bellamy & Ellesmere.

The Rose Rice Noodles and Snacks

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. you'll be able to dig into piping hot bowls of rice noodles and tasty snacks at this Asian restaurant on Midland.

Sahan

Get your fill of Somali food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at this restaurant in the heart of Wexford.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

You can satisfy cravings for Chinese food 24-hours a day at this Scarborough spot. Christmas Day will be no exception.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Aleppo Kebab

