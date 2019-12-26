35 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto

Restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto vary widely, so make sure you reserve at the right one to get your kind of party going. Hushed and glitzy or loud and wild, no matter what kind of trouble you get into on the last night of the year, make sure you line your stomach with the special offerings found at these great restaurants first.

Here are my picks for restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto. For a list of parties, make sure to check out this essential party guide.

Black truffle risotto, potato croquettes with caviar cream, whole roast chantecler chicken with brioche stuffing and wood-grilled lobster with champagne butter will all be available for the big night at this Leslieville restaurant.

On King West, this French restaurant is doing New Year's right with a specially curated menu that includes caviar and wine pairings, a midnight champagne toast and live music from local brass band Little Rambunctious.

This Japanese restaurant in South Core is doing a special NYE kaiseki menu with an optional sake pairing.

Both locations of this restaurant at Yonge and Eglinton as well as in the Entertainment District are doing set Mediterranean menus with free bubbly.

The legendary fried chicken and caviar meal this restaurant is known for will be served on New Year's Eve.

Have a Filipino kamayan feast traditionally spread out over banana leaves and eat with your hands for New Year's at this Entertainment District restaurant.

A four-course beer-paired dinner with items like tuna crudo, branzino, beef tenderloin and gnocchi will be happening at this Beaches brewery.

Five courses and a glass of bubbles will do you right for the evening at this cute Bloordale restaurant.

Complimentary champagne will set off a fixed menu being served at this moody Italian restaurant in Little Italy.

This glam Mediterranean restaurant near Avenue and Bloor will be doing seatings before 7 p.m. for $90, but they'll jump up to $125 after that. No matter what you get complimentary bubbles.

Set menus and live music await at this Yorkville bar, and even if you can't get into those you can always check out the bar and entertainment a little later.

A wood-fired Alberta prime rib will be served for New Year's at this Liberty Village brewpub, and happy hour drink deals will be happening after 10 p.m.

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming 2020 menu at this Asian restaurant in Chinatown when you dine here on New Year's Eve.

Celebrate with a three-course prix fixe dinner that includes a welcome cocktail and admission to this historic West Queen West hotel's Future Glam party.

A baller $200 tasting menu is being prepared especially for this evening at this super fancy Italian restaurant near the Financial District.

If you love Miami Vice, don't miss New Year's at this Moss Park restaurant where there are several special seatings throughout the neon-themed night.

Greek food, a DJ, dancing and champagne are all the ingredients needed to make a New Year's Eve at this restaurant on the Exhibition Place grounds a success.

Special features will be on the menu for the night at this restaurant and wine bar near Royal York station.

Make the night special with dishes like foie gras and baba au rhum at this Yonge and York Mills restaurant known for serving fine French fare.

A four-course dinner is being served especially for this night at this Cabbagetown restaurant.

A four-course menu at this Danforth restaurant that's the result of several chefs collaborating is sure to be a memorable way to spend the evening.

Pastry-wrapped halloumi and feta, roast spiced duck and veal chops will be on special for the night at this Don Mills restaurant.

There'll be an exclusive food menu and party at this self-proclaimed geek bar in Church Wellesley Village. Roll 20-sided die for drinks and prizes.

Have an intimate evening on Roncesvalles at this restaurant serving dishes like agnolotti, burrata, elk tenderloin and roasted squash for dinner.

Get a pasta, pizza or main course plus a dessert and glass of bubbly for a set price at this Harbord Village Italian restaurant for New Year's. They also have a new location on Mount Pleasant.

If you have dietary restrictions, this Little Italy restaurant doing Asian cuisine will can likely accommodate them for their NYE fixed price dinner if you notify them in advance.

This Little Italy restaurant will be hosting live music, and if you wish, can prepare a custom tasting menu especially for your unique night.

Be welcomed to this Financial District restaurant with a glass of sparkling wine and enjoy a luxurious six-course tasting menu with your choice of white or black truffles.

Head to this French restaurant Dundas and Carlaw for a specialty prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings to ring in the new year.

A first seating three-course dinner and a second seating four-course dinner will be served at this sophisticated Italian restaurant on King West.

A $95 set menu is being served at this colourful Nikkei restaurant near Union Station for the special occasion. DJ Bambii will also be bringing the party in their cocktail bar area.

Tuck into a four-course prix fixe meal of items like ancho-glazed beef ribs and churros at this pretty restaurant practically inside a Saks in the Financial District.

You won't want to miss special guest chefs from Edulis helping cook up five-course meals at this King West Spanish restaurant.

Asian and Latin American influences combine for set menus for parties over eight people at this King West restaurant.

This brand spanking new Mount Pleasant restaurant is doing specials of shrimp linguine, burrata risotto, a Trio di Mare and lamb chops.