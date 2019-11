Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Pio Pio is serving up halal chicken in Scarborough.

On The Stick now serves nigiri, oshi and tower sushi on St. Clair East.

Balena is now bringing "Southern Italian magic and vibrant wine" to 619 Mount Pleasant Road.

Bawarchi is reopening at a new location in Toronto at 1949 Kennedy Road in Scarborough.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Daldongnae is opening a third location near Christie station.

Closed