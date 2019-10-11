Popular underground bar is closing after 12 years in Toronto
Despite its name, a bar that's closing soon in Toronto was one of the city's most beloved.
Unlovable on Dundas West announced on Instagram that they would be closing this month. One of Toronto's most fiercely adored basement bars, the place has been around for 12 years.
After nearly 12 years of serving our community, Unlovable will officially be closing it’s doors on Oct 31 2019. Thank you to everyone who drank here, dj’d, had a birthday party, got thrown out and came back...You mean the world to us! We hope to share a few more drinks with you before we close our doors for good. We will be open Tues - Sun, 8-late until we close! Final party details tba 😈
A low key resource for no frills beer, bourbon and great music, the bar has played host to almost nightly DJs. Their final last call will be on October 31, with final party plans TBA.
It's not underground, but if you're missing Unlovable, come November you can always hit up their sibling spot, Loveless, for a cocktail.
The team behind Unlovable also had Unlovable General and Gallery at one point, which closed and became tattoo shop Scoot Ink.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments