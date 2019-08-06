This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Planta, Jules Bistro, Freshii, Snakes & Lattes, Que

This week on DineSafe we learn that a number of popular chain restaurants in Toronto landed conditional passes upon inspection. Culprits included Hero Certified Burgers, Freshii, Sunset Grill and the Tim Hortons I visit each and every morning. Blech!
See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: July 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: July 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination, failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: July 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Planta (180 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: July 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: July 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Grasshopper (3080 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
In Japan (124 Atlantic Ave.)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (154 University Ave.)
- Inspected on: August 1, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Que (1100 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: August 1, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
- Inspected on: August 2, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 2, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.