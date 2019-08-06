This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Planta, Jules Bistro, Freshii, Snakes & Lattes, Que

This week on DineSafe we learn that a number of popular chain restaurants in Toronto landed conditional passes upon inspection. Culprits included Hero Certified Burgers, Freshii, Sunset Grill and the Tim Hortons I visit each and every morning. Blech!

See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Amausaan Uji Matcha (482 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Maiz Arepa Bar (490 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Sunset Grill (250 Front St. West)

Inspected on: July 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Churrasqueira Costa Verde (370 Oakwood Ave.)

Inspected on: July 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 4)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination, failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Hero Certified Burgers (6015 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Live Organic Food Bar (264 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: July 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Planta (180 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Tim Hortons (144 Simcoe St.)

Inspected on: July 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Grasshopper (3080 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

In Japan (124 Atlantic Ave.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Jules Bistro (147 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine (463 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 31, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (154 University Ave.)

Inspected on: August 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Que (1100 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

Chiang Mai (84 Park Lawn Rd.)

Inspected on: August 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (79A Yonge St.)