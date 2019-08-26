This Week on DineSafe: Jerk King, Rebel, Paramount Fine Foods, Kairali, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe we discover chains like Paramount Fine Foods and Second Cup landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Locations of each landed conditional passes upon inspection.

Learn what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Jerk King (1104 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)

Inspected on: August 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Good Son (11 Karl Fraser Rd.)

Inspected on: August 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Ryus Noodle Bar (786 Broadview Ave.)

Inspected on: August 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

UFO Restaurant (241 Niagara St.)

Inspected on: August 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Granite Brewery (245 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: August 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Sold potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Paramount Fine Foods (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: August 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Astoria (390 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: August 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Harvest Kitchen (124 Harbord St.)

Inspected on: August 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Korea House (666 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 7, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pokito (420 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Rebel (11 Polson St.)

Inspected on: August 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (518 Eglinton Ave. West)