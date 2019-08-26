Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Jerk King, Rebel, Paramount Fine Foods, Kairali, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe we discover chains like Paramount Fine Foods and Second Cup landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Locations of each landed conditional passes upon inspection. 

Learn what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Jerk King (1104 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)
  • Inspected on: August 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
The Good Son (11 Karl Fraser Rd.)
  • Inspected on: August 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Ryus Noodle Bar (786 Broadview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
UFO Restaurant (241 Niagara St.)
  • Inspected on: August 20, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Alexandros Take-Out (484 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Granite Brewery (245 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: August 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Miss Thing's (1279 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Sold potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Paramount Fine Foods (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: August 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Astoria (390 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Harvest Kitchen (124 Harbord St.)
  • Inspected on: August 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Korea House (666 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 7, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pokito (420 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rebel (11 Polson St.)
  • Inspected on: August 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (518 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: August 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

