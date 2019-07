Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Parkdale French restaurant Chantecler now has a Boucherie next door selling cuts of meat, terrines and more.

The Little Jerry is now open and hosting DJ nights at 418 College.

Yet another Tibetan spot is now open in Parkdale, called Songtsen.

Elayna's Joint is now serving sandwiches and tequila limeade at 16 Dupont.

Sports bar The Cat's Cradle has opened on St. Clair West.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Firehouse Subs is opening in the Stockyards on July 14.

Daango Cake Lab is partnering up with bubble tea shop Labothery to open a PATH location on July 15.

A location of Toronto Popcorn Company will be open at 1948 Queen Street East later this summer.

Blue Cloud Cafe hopes to open at 1934 Queen Street East in time for Beaches Jazz Fest.

Big Bruce Public House is coming soon to 1963 Queen Street East, along with The Cut live music space upstairs.

A concept from Liberty Group and Claudio Aprile called Xango should be opening this summer at 461 King West.

Oliver & Bonacini is going to be opening Mediterranean restaurant Babel at Unit 19 of 305 York Mills Road.

Other news