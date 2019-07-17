Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons beyond meat

Tim Hortons is now selling Beyond Meat burgers

The glow-up continues for Canada's most iconic coffee chain this week with yet another new meatless menu option: The Tim Hortons Beyond Burger.

Tim Hortons, which just over a month ago officially rolled out three new sandwiches made with "100% plant-based sausage" patties, announced Wednesday morning that veggie burgers would now be available at more than 4,000 of its locations across the country.

"This marks the first time Tim Hortons has been able to include a burger on the menu because the burger patty is prepared in the same way as the Beyond Sausage patty for the new breakfast sandwiches," reads a release issued by the brand.

"The 100% plant-based burger patty was developed by Beyond Meat to taste like a beef burger. The result is a truly satisfying burger experience."

Hey, it worked out well for A&W.

Those interested in testing out the increasingly experimental coffee chain's new lunch and dinner offerings have two burgers to choose from: The regular Beyond Burger (topped with processed cheese, lettuce, tomato slices, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise) or the BBQ Beyond Burger, which subs out ketchup and mustard for barbecue sauce.

Both retail for $5.69, which isn't bad given that it costs $7.99 for just two Beyond Meat patties at most Canadian grocery stores.

Should you want to go even fancier with your Tim Hortons order, you can check out the company's new high end boutique cafe when it opens in Toronto's financial district next week.

What better way to enjoy a trendy Beyond Burger than with an oat milk latte?

Tim Hortons

