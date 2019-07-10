Tim Hortons is opening its first high-end boutique cafe in Toronto

Tim Hortons has a mandate to brew affordable coffee that unites all Canadians, but their new boutique cafe could risk opposing these fundamental values.

According to the National Observer, this new location is scheduled to open later this month and will be located beneath their Canadian headquarters in the Exchange Tower at 130 King St. West.

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Hortons is planning to open its first high-end café in Toronto’s financial district, a dramatic shift from the chain’s image as the caffeine of choice for hockey parents & working folk across the country. @5thEstate reports (For subscribers) https://t.co/Vcjij05NA3 — National Observer (@NatObserver) July 9, 2019

After Tims recently introduced their Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich and announced they are testing out a new strawless lid for iced coffee this year, it’s undeniable that the brand is making an effort to keep up with contemporary trends.

The only question is, will innovation alienate their loyal customers?

This elevated Tims isn’t expected to just serve Iced Capps in glass mugs. It will reportedly have manual pour-overs, nitro brews and Aeropresses – foreign territory for drip coffee drinkers.

Some Tims locations do offer almond or soy milk, but this location will apparently also serve coconut and oat milk.

According to the National Observer, Tim Hortons is also considering raising their prices here so that they're higher than the average Tims coffee, but still less than Starbucks.

Tim Hortons has not confirmed or denied these plans.