Tim Hortons is officially serving Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches in Toronto

Good news for the veg and veg-curious among us who've been itching to try out Tim Horton's take on plant-based, meat-like foodstuffs: Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches are now available at every one of the chain's locations across the country.

The coffee giant announced less than a month ago that it would be testing out three new sandwiches made with made with "100% plant-based sausage" patties in select markets, including some 60 stores in Toronto.

This morning, the company announced that it would be rolling out the program nationwide to its nearly 4,000 restaurants in Canada, which suggests that market testing went well.

They've arrived @TimHortons



Beyond Meat Burgers. Get em hot and fresh before the bubble pops!$BYND pic.twitter.com/1QdfYWs8Ai — Kawhi (Jack) Hercules (@Wakefield990) June 11, 2019

"Canadians are hungry to try our breakfast sandwiches made with Beyond Meat's 100% plant-based sausage patty," said Tim Hortons COO Mike Hancock in a press release Wednesday morning.

"We've listened to our guests and are excited to be able to offer three delicious breakfast sandwiches that vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and meat lovers can feel good about."

Okay, but is it good?

The reviews on Twitter are thus far mixed.

As a Canadian, it feels impossible to stay away from Tim Hortons, but take it from me; stay away from the beyond meat sandwiches from them. If cheap had a taste, they’ve found it and put it between two breakfast biscuits. — sheldon sabastian (@sabastianxx) May 17, 2019

Made by the same hot-as-fire company behind A&W's wildly-successful "bloody" vegan hamburgers, these new faux sausage patties are said by Tim Hortons to taste "similar" to their regular sausage patties.

You can try it out for yourself in one of three new sandwiches featuring the Beyond Meat breakfast sausage.

The Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese is, essentially, a regular breakfast sandwich on an English Muffin containing processed cheese, a meatless sausage patty and what Tim Hortons calls "fluffy egg omelette." It retails for $4.39.

The Beyond Sausage Farmer's Wrap also has omelette and faux sausage, but comes with "creamy chipotle sauce," real cheddar cheese and is wrapped in a tortilla. You'll find it for $4.99, though prices may vary by location.

MORNING MUNCHIES: Spotted at select Tim Hortons in Windsor.... Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps! #YQG #TimHortons #BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/a4cXDrA1Eh — The Morning X w/ Mark & Chris (@89XMorningX) June 12, 2019

Lastly is the entirely vegan Beyond Sausage Lettuce Tomato sandwich, which substitutes lettuce and tomato for eggs and cheese and is served on a homestyle biscuit. It's the cheapest of the bunch at $3.99.

"For busy Canadians on the go, our Beyond Breakfast Sausage not only tastes great, but comes with the added environmental benefits of plant-based protein," said Beyond Met CEO Ethan Brown in this morning's press release.

I just had one of the Beyond Meat sausage patties from Tim Hortons and it was good 😍 — Samantha Casey (@samcasey01) June 12, 2019

"We're excited to introduce the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty at Tim Hortons as a protein-packed breakfast solution."

Cool?