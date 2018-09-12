Beyond Meat burgers will soon be available in Toronto again

The future of burgers was here before the Beyond Meat burgers completely sold out at A&W locations across Toronto. Thankfully the plant-based patties will soon be back for your ethical-eating pleasure.

The no soy, no gluten, no GMO, no meat patties proved extremely popular when they were first introduced earlier this summer as a vegan/vegetarian menu option.

the beyond meat burgers at A&W felt like a fever dream — genevieve (@tofuscrambIe) September 10, 2018

The burgers were created to mimic the look, taste and texture of a typical beef patty. They even include beet juice to simulate the bloody drip that makes burgers so satisfying.

Had a big beyond meat burger for lunch 😍 pic.twitter.com/AJOaC91cmx — Elliott (@terrariumboy) September 7, 2018

It was reported last month that restaurants across Canada had temporarily run out of stock after demand for the burgers exhausted the initial supply.

Hey @AWCanada ,can we get more of those beyond meat burgers?they're sold out everywhere and its driving people nuts! We need moooooaaaarrrrrr — Silvery Suicide (@SilverySG) September 3, 2018

Now A&W has confirmed that the burgers will be available again beginning October 1.

I need beyond meat burgers so bad wtf — REHREH (@REHREH777) September 10, 2018

They're also set to be made a permanent menu item, so you can soon satisfy your meat cravings without the actual meat.