Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beyond meat toronto

Beyond Meat burgers will soon be available in Toronto again

The future of burgers was here before the Beyond Meat burgers completely sold out at A&W locations across Toronto. Thankfully the plant-based patties will soon be back for your ethical-eating pleasure.

The no soy, no gluten, no GMO, no meat patties proved extremely popular when they were first introduced earlier this summer as a vegan/vegetarian menu option. 

The burgers were created to mimic the look, taste and texture of a typical beef patty. They even include beet juice to simulate the bloody drip that makes burgers so satisfying. 

It was reported last month that restaurants across Canada had temporarily run out of stock after demand for the burgers exhausted the initial supply.

Now A&W has confirmed that the burgers will be available again beginning October 1.

They're also set to be made a permanent menu item, so you can soon satisfy your meat cravings without the actual meat.

Beyond Meat

