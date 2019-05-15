Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat vegan breakfast sandwiches in Toronto

Love it or hate it, plant-based "meat" has moved beyond the realm of trendiness and into mainstream permanence.

Exhibit T: Tim Hortons is now producing breakfast sandwiches made with faux sausage made from Beyond Meat — the same company behind A&W's wildly-successful "bloody" vegan hamburgers.

"As Canadians' tastes and culinary preferences evolve, Tim Hortons is looking to provide new options for guests with a new Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich test," reads a press release issued Wednesday morning by the coffee giant.

"Starting today, select stores will be testing three delicious new breakfast options made with the 100 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty."

BEYOND MEAT AT TIM HORTONS BITCH!!!!!’ — Stebron James (@badmooonrising) May 15, 2019

A representative for the company confirmed by email today that the new sandwiches will be available at 60 restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area.

You can find them listed on select store menus as the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, the Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap and the Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich.

If all goes well with market testing, Tim Hortons plans to roll out its new meatless options across Canada by the end of this summer.

Why are people complaining about Tim hortons having a beyond meat breakfast sandwich?? “Nobody wanted that” .. actually Brian, there’s a ton of people who want that, stfu. — victoria (@rainbowvicc) May 15, 2019

"We're excited to team up with Tim Hortons to bring the health and environmental benefits of our plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty to more consumers," says Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown, who just last month announced his company's foray into Canadian grocery stores.

"A national launch would allow us to further our mission of making delicious plant-based products more readily accessible to Canadians nationwide."

It'll also please investors, to be sure. Beyond Meat, which has already been deemed the best IPO of 2019 after going public with a valuation of $1.5 billion earlier this month, saw its shares surge by a whopping 14 per cent yesterday.

What a delicious coincidence!