Tim Hortons officially reveals plans for new high end cafe in Toronto

Oat milk lattes, hibiscus-glazed donuts, Moroccan vegetable soup? It's a brand new day for Tim Hortons.

Bougie Tims, as I like to call the Canadian coffee giant's forthcoming "high end boutique cafe" in downtown Toronto, is officially a 'go,' according to a representative for the company — and it'll be unlike anything we've seen from the ubiquitous chain before.

Tim Hortons' chief marketing officer, Axel Schwan, told the Toronto Star in an interview published Friday that the company's new, 24-hour location at 130 King Street W. will be "part high-end showcase, part research-and-development lab."

Set to open July 25, the concept cafe will have everything from 98-inch 4K video screens on the walls to wireless charging stations built into the seats.

Food wise, guests can expect such "dream donuts" as maple-bacon, hibiscus and handcrafted, blowtorch-kissed crème brûlée — all of them baked fresh, on site.

"The sandwiches will also be more upscale than the traditional offerings, including a Tuscan Caprese sandwich and a Muffuletta," writes the Star. "The soups, too, will get a makeover, with options including Thai green curry chicken, Moroccan vegetable and roasted red pepper with Gouda."

Unlike the chain's standard drip coffee, Bougie Tims will boast seven different coffee-serving methods, including a pour-over, as well as seven milk options, including almond and soy.

Prices have yet to be revealed in full, but the Star does report that donuts — currently priced between 89 cents to $1.59 — will cost at least $1.99 at the new, hipster-friendly version of Tim Hortons in Toronto.