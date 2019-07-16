Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Su and bu rats

Popular sushi burrito joint closed by Toronto food inspectors because of rats

Today in things you don't want to find in your burrito: Rat droppings, rat dander, rat fur, rat eyelashes — basically anything that has ever touched, been touched by or has been part of a wild rodent.

Most people (and health inspectors) would agree that such a thing is unsavoury, if not hazardous to the health of human beings, hence the closure of SU&BU in Toronto's Entertainment District.

The small-yet-mighty sushi burrito joint, located next to the wildly popular Sweet Jesus ice cream store, just earned a red card from Toronto Public Health for an infraction deemed as "crucial" by inspectors.

"Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Rodents)," reads the results of a July 15 inspection at the restaurant on Dine Safe's website.

SU&BU, which is owned by Sam Serruya of the Yogen Fruz Serruyas, was slapped with a total of five infractions, two of which are considered "minor" and one "significant."

A second crucial infraction was issued for "fail to process food in a manner safe to eat."

The restaurant was closed as of Tuesday, and will only re-open once Toronto Public Health has proclaimed the premises rat-free.

