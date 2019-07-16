Popular sushi burrito joint closed by Toronto food inspectors because of rats

Today in things you don't want to find in your burrito: Rat droppings, rat dander, rat fur, rat eyelashes — basically anything that has ever touched, been touched by or has been part of a wild rodent.

Most people (and health inspectors) would agree that such a thing is unsavoury, if not hazardous to the health of human beings, hence the closure of SU&BU in Toronto's Entertainment District.

The small-yet-mighty sushi burrito joint, located next to the wildly popular Sweet Jesus ice cream store, just earned a red card from Toronto Public Health for an infraction deemed as "crucial" by inspectors.

"Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Rodents)," reads the results of a July 15 inspection at the restaurant on Dine Safe's website.

SU&BU, which is owned by Sam Serruya of the Yogen Fruz Serruyas, was slapped with a total of five infractions, two of which are considered "minor" and one "significant."

A second crucial infraction was issued for "fail to process food in a manner safe to eat."

The restaurant was closed as of Tuesday, and will only re-open once Toronto Public Health has proclaimed the premises rat-free.