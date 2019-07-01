20 restaurants open on Canada Day in Toronto by neighbourhood

Some restaurants will be open on Canada Day in Toronto, even though a lot of places will be closed to celebrate the birth of our nation. We the North, but we the hungry and thirsty too, so hit up these spots that can provide the eats, drinks and good times needed to celebrate our country’s big day.

Here are some restaurants that are open on Canada day in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Grill up a storm in a different way this Canada Day at Japanese spot Gyubee.

Pizza is never a bad idea, and Libretto is the place to get stunning Neapolitan versions of it.

Brunch and long weekends go hand in hand, and there’s no better place for eggs benny in this neighbourhood than Hollandaise Diner.

Good Son will be closed downtown, but their mall location in this area will be open and serving steak tartare and pizza.

Celebrate the day with sushi and fries at The Haam, open until 11 p.m.

Thai kitchen and cocktail bar Chiang Mai is going to be open on the holiday Monday.

Ritzy power lunch spot on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Louix Louis will still be popping bottles during the holiday.

Dirty Food is where to go in this neighbourhood for a Canada Day brunch.

Drake Commissary will be open not only for lunch and dinner, but they have all your artisanal pantry needs to pick up for the BBQ as well.

Fresh will be offering an extra day of vegan brunch at this larger location.

Shook will be open and serving beet lattes bright and early starting at 7 a.m. on Canada Day.

A patio BBQ party starts at noon at The Burren on Canada Day.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen is doing it up all Canada Day long weekend with a quiz, karaoke and prizes.

The Shozan Room will be open for lunch on Canada day so you can fuel daytime fun with Japanese.

Harry’s will be open from 5 p.m. till midnight on the holiday Monday.

All locations of Jatujak are open until 10 at night for Thai cravings on the holiday.

Pukka will be doing their regular dinner service of upscale Indian dishes.

Vegan restaurant Hello 123 will be open their normal hours for plant-based drinks and eats.

The Queen and Beaver will be serving brunch starting at 11:30 for the holiday, with regular menus and hours after that.

Woodlawn Public House is open regular hours and serving brunch on Canada day.