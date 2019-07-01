Eat & Drink
20 restaurants open on Canada Day in Toronto by neighbourhood

Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Some restaurants will be open on Canada Day in Toronto, even though a lot of places will be closed to celebrate the birth of our nation. We the North, but we the hungry and thirsty too, so hit up these spots that can provide the eats, drinks and good times needed to celebrate our country’s big day. 

Here are some restaurants that are open on Canada day in Toronto by neighbourhood. 

Annex

Grill up a storm in a different way this Canada Day at Japanese spot Gyubee.

Danforth

Pizza is never a bad idea, and Libretto is the place to get stunning Neapolitan versions of it.

Danforth East 

Brunch and long weekends go hand in hand, and there’s no better place for eggs benny in this neighbourhood than Hollandaise Diner.

Don Mills

Good Son will be closed downtown, but their mall location in this area will be open and serving steak tartare and pizza. 

Entertainment District

Celebrate the day with sushi and fries at The Haam, open until 11 p.m. 

restaurants open canada day

Burgers at Harry's make for a great Canada Day meal. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Etobicoke

Thai kitchen and cocktail bar Chiang Mai is going to be open on the holiday Monday. 

Financial District

Ritzy power lunch spot on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Louix Louis will still be popping bottles during the holiday. 

Junction 

Dirty Food is where to go in this neighbourhood for a Canada Day brunch. 

Junction Triangle  

Drake Commissary will be open not only for lunch and dinner, but they have all your artisanal pantry needs to pick up for the BBQ as well.

King East    

Fresh will be offering an extra day of vegan brunch at this larger location. 

restaurants canada day toronto

Chow down on a different kind of BBQ at Gyubee this long weekend. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

King West 

Shook will be open and serving beet lattes bright and early starting at 7 a.m. on Canada Day. 

Leslieville

A patio BBQ party starts at noon at The Burren on Canada Day. 

Liberty Village

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen is doing it up all Canada Day long weekend with a quiz, karaoke and prizes. 

Ossington 

The Shozan Room will be open for lunch on Canada day so you can fuel daytime fun with Japanese. 

Parkdale

Harry’s will be open from 5 p.m. till midnight on the holiday Monday. 

restaurants canada day toronto

Spend your holiday Monday brunching at Mildred's Temple Kitchen. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Scarborough

All locations of Jatujak are open until 10 at night for Thai cravings on the holiday. 

St. Clair West

Pukka will be doing their regular dinner service of upscale Indian dishes.

West Queen West   

Vegan restaurant Hello 123 will be open their normal hours for plant-based drinks and eats. 

Yonge & Dundas

The Queen and Beaver will be serving brunch starting at 11:30 for the holiday, with regular menus and hours after that. 

Yonge & St. Clair

Woodlawn Public House is open regular hours and serving brunch on Canada day.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Hello 123

