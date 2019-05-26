The top 10 avocado toast in Toronto

Avocado toast is really having a moment right now, and that's just as true in Toronto as anywhere else. Rich, creamy, nutritious fruit loaded with healthy fat smashed on top of a thick slice of bread is a match made in heaven, not to mention one of the prettiest dishes to grace the menus (and Instagram accounts) of cafes and restaurants across the city.

Here are my picks for where to get avocado toast in Toronto.

There's a whole smashed avocado on the multigrain toasts served at this Toronto outpost of a New York City-based Aussie style cafe, enhanced by lemon juice, chilli flakes, salt and olive oil.

Liberty Village has this bakery where they mill their own flour to make their own sourdough for avocado toast.

Avocado toast at this Christie cafe eschews minimalism for Prairie Boy bread loaded with not just avocado but also egg, sprouts, berries (both fresh and dried), and tomato.

Instead of choosing for you, this Queen West cafe lets you decide if you want your avocado beautifully sliced or smashed on your toasted sourdough, finished off with parmigiano reggiano, chives and micro greens.

This Parkdale diner doesn't just deal in greasy burgers: they've also got avocado toast for breakfast and brunch, on blackbird sourdough with the avocado diced and accompanied by pickled jalapeño, red onion and hard boiled egg on the side.

Local sourdough made by Dundas, Ontario's Dear Grains provides the base for avocado toast at multiple locations of this healthy chain.

Right near Lansdowne station resides this Australian style cafe where the avocado toast is made with Prairie Boy sourdough and a huge portion of avocado is topped with micro greens, usually accompanied by some kind of pretty purée.

Crushed avocado, heirloom tomato, pesto and chèvre top a toasted baguette for the avocado toast at this Bayview brunch spot.

Situated at the base of the boutique Anndore House hotel near Yonge and Bloor, the avocado toast here comes on sourdough and is topped with poached dukkah eggs.

The Distillery District has this cafe where the picture-perfect avo toast is topped with perfectly placed radishes and chives.