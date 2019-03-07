10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

A whole bunch of new restaurants you can eat at in Toronto for under $10 have opened up as we’ve entered 2019. Great food in this city is not just for those with deep pockets, and these recent arrivals on the restaurant scene prove you can eat well and fill up for less.

Here are my picks for new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10.

Falafal kebabs or boxes from this brand spanking new doner place in Leslieville are just $9.50.

The first downtown food court location for this Indian street food brand in the Atrium on Bay serves kathi rolls that are $7.99 stuffed with veggie proteins or $8.99 for non-veg fillings.

Sandwiches with house coco bread and house jerk chicken are just $5.95 at this Warden and Eglinton restaurant.

Bowls of handmade dumplings served with peanut sauce or in soup are just under $10 at this Little Italy spot.

Orders of six mini soup dumplings are just $2.99 at this newcomer to Chinatown.

Sandwiches heaped with a half pound of smoked meat are just $8.99 at this deli at Steeles and Middlefield, smoked meat poutine going for $7.99.

All bagel sandwiches are $8 at this new Roncesvalles spot that just took over the Seventh Sister space, and bagels with butter, jam and/or cream cheese are just a few bucks.

$8 huaraches and $6 tacos are on the menu at this newly opened Dundas West restaurant.

It's easy to pick up $8 or $9 pasta from Dal Moro's or bao for around five bucks at their new locations at this just-opened food hall.

No-frills burgers for only $5.99 keep gaming sessions at this arcade bar near Broadview station going.