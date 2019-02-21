The top 5 restaurants for raclette in Toronto

Raclette in Toronto isn't easy to find, but there are some restaurants that do offer this decadent cheese scraped and served hot and gooey. Whether on a grill or in a wheel, you can’t go wrong with this melty Swiss dish.

Here are my picks for where to eat raclette in Toronto.

Raclette cheese makes up nearly the entire menu at this rustic French spot in Little Italy. Get a big traditional wheel of this shareable semi-solid cheese with charcuterie for $39.95.

Apples slices, gherkins, broccoli and Ontario root veggies come with the $15 Quebec raclette cheese served at this Harbord Village cider house.

You can add melted Swiss raclette to all the essential staples at this German beer hall on King West. Deck out your dirty duck fries or toasted buns for an extra $4.75, or get an entire dip on the side for $3.50.

Head to this French bistro in Brockton Village, which has a tartiflette—the French potato casserole—with a mix of emmental, brie, and raclette cheese on their dinner menu for $18.

Sundays are dedicated completely to melty cheese at this French bistro on West Queen West. An Après Ski prix fix menu for $38 includes a main plate of fingerling potatoes doused in as much raclette as you want.