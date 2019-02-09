Dylan's Candy Bar now has a downtown Toronto location

Eat & Drink
dylans candy bar toronto

Dylan's Candy Bar—the New York-based boutique candy shop founded by Ralph Lauren's daughter—finally has a location in downtown Toronto. 

Home to thousands of different types of jelly beans, gummy bears and other outrageous sweets, it can be found in The PATH at Hudson's Bay.

Now you don't have to head to Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport to shop all assortments of Dylan's colourful 10-piece signature candy bars, or chocolate bar-shaped pillows. 

Just as planned, the candy shop expanded to one Hudson's Bay late last year, and the store has an agreement to start offering its goods at 81 Hudson's Bays across Canada, as well as certain Holt Renfrews.

This underground location definitely isn't as impressive as, say, the New York location in Union Square, but if you're a fan of swirly lollies, your sweet tooth will be more than happy here.

