10 bars in Toronto close to a subway for when it's too cold to walk outside

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how flashy a bar is, just how close it is to a subway station when it’s too cold to walk outside. These watering holes are just a few short steps from a stop so you can wear that sick outfit without getting hypothermia when subzero temps strike.

Here's a selection of bars close to a subway for when it’s too cold to walk outside.

It’s just a hop, skip and a jump across the street and right around the corner from Ossington station to get to this cocktail bar that whips up a mean off-the-cuff custom bevvy.

You don’t even have to go outside at all to get to this outpost of a beer bar in Union station with tons of taps to choose from.

Emerge from King station to grab some late night poutine and amazing beer less than a block away.

Just around the corner from Bathurst there’s this pub where you can also indulge in Korean snacks.

Local beer is served just across the street from Jane station here, and fill up on Philly cheesesteaks and sweet potato fries before heading back out into the cold.

There’s no need for a frosty night spent indoors to be boring at this craft beer bar a stone’s throw from Dondlands station that often hosts live music.

The entrance to Greenwood station is actually just on Linsmore, meaning you need only spend moments outside in order to this bar and music venue.

Across from Christie station, liven up a freezing night by participating in frequent events at this bar like Choir! Choir! Choir! and themed DJ nights.

You won’t need to cross a single intersection to get to this dive bar with long hours and karaoke around the corner from Lansdowne station.

Just cross the street from Keele station and you’ll be right at the door of this classic tavern.